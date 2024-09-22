Bharat Forge Celebrates Ganesh Visarjan

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 18, 2024: In a lively celebration of tradition and unity, Bharat Forge brought the iconic Dhol Tasha Pathak performance, a beloved part of Pune’s cultural heritage, to its office premises for the very first time. Held during Ganesh Visarjan, the grand conclusion of Ganesh Utsav, this event marked a special milestone in Bharat Forge’s history as part of their ongoing Vibrant initiative.

Commenting on the event, Amit Kalyani, JMD, Bharat Forge, said, "Bringing this treasured tradition into our workplace is not just about celebrating a festival. It’s about reinforcing our commitment to creating a vibrant, inclusive workplace where we celebrate both our culture and our collective spirit. The energy and enthusiasm during the performance mirrors the passion our team brings to their work every day."

The energetic Dhol Tasha Pathak performance, a staple of Maharashtra’s Ganesh Utsav celebrations, filled the air with powerful beats and high-spirited rhythms, engaging employees and adding an extra layer of festivity to the workplace. This unique event highlighted Pune’s rich cultural roots and brought together the entire Bharat Forge family in a shared moment of celebration and joy.

The celebration saw enthusiastic participation from employees and senior leadership, fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie that reflected Bharat Forge’s continued efforts to build a diverse and dynamic workplace culture.

This event was a shining example of how Bharat Forge embraces local traditions, blending them with its modern, innovative approach to create a workplace that celebrates both progress and culture, bringing people together in meaningful ways.





MENAFN22092024005232011781ID1108701100