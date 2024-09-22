Centre for Future Skills: NSDC collaborates with Ethnotech Academy and Cambridge to skill and upskill India’s workforce for emerging technologies

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 18, 2024 – The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, has launched the “Centre for Future Skills” an initiative in collaboration with Ethnotech Academy and Cambridge University Press & Assessment. This state-of-the-art facility, a vibrant hub of innovation and learning aims to provide technology infrastructure and expert guidance in the latest technologies to higher education institutions (HEIs), creating a launch pad for students to excel in the rapidly evolving tech landscape and connecting the aspirations of our youth with the ever-changing demands of industry.



The key highlight of the event was to create partnerships between academic/ corporate partners and NSDC, alongside Ethnotech and Cambridge University Press & Assessment. This was followed by panel discussions that delved into current challenges and potential solutions in the fields of emerging technologies.



The technology infrastructure will include all the major technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Analytics, AR/VR/Meta, Cloud computing, Cyber Security, Internet of Things, Industrial / Home Automation, Robotic Process Automation and Semiconductor Design.



Talking about the initiative, Shri Nitin Kapoor, Vice President, NSDC, emphasised the importance of equipping the youth with skills relevant to the future job market. He stated, “This is a significant advancement in India's skill development landscape, as we strive to position India as the Skill Capital of the World, our focus on future-ready skills is paramount. Upskilling is no longer a luxury but a necessity, as it empowers individuals to stay relevant and adapt to technological advancements. NSDC International is playing a key role in bridging the global skill gap and Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) is the go to skill platform for all your skilling needs.



Our collaborations with Ethnotech Academy and Cambridge University Press & Assessment will bring in the global practices.” He also highlighted the necessity of collaboration between academia and industry to ensure that educational programs are aligned with market needs.



During his address, Dr Kiran Rajanna mentioned, “The Centre for Future Skills will act as an aggregator, bringing together industry and academia. The purpose is to provide inexpensive access to students, certified in global skills. Furthermore, the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) will be to skills, what UPI is to commercial payments.”



While addressing the audience, Mr. Peter Philips, Chief Executive Officer, Cambridge University Press & Assessment, “Cambridge University Press and Assessment is the largest single department within the Cambridge campus with over 100 million learners. Through Cambridge’s globally recognised certification and assessment resources, the collaboration aims to empower learners with new-age skills, improve their career prospects, and contribute to the global economy.”



Other dignitaries present at the event were Prof. T G Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE and Ms Hiroyaki Takashima, CEO, Zenken Corporation, Mr Alan Griffin, Senior Council Member, Victorian Institute of Technology and Former Minister, Commonwealth of Australia.



As the demand for skilled professionals in emerging technologies continues to rise, the Centre for Future Skills stands as a beacon of opportunity, empowering students to navigate the complexities of the modern job market and contribute meaningfully to the economy.





