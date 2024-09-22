This is FemTech: Women Doctors Launch Diabetes and Obesity Care App A Personal Health Coach Now Available on iOS and Android

(MENAFN- Jupiter Commz) This is FemTech: Women Doctors Launch and Obesity Care App



Cairo, Egypt – September 22, 2024 – Almouneer, an innovative health tech company, co-founded by Dr. Noha Khater and Dr. Rania Kadry, proudly announces the launch of their flagship app, dru, now available for download on iOS and Android. This lifestyle and wellness management app is designed to support individuals with diabetes, pre-diabetes, and obesity, offering a comprehensive solution for health management right from their smartphones.



The dru app is tailored to empower those struggling with cardiometabolic disorders while also serving anyone looking to adopt a healthier lifestyle. With personalized, data-driven insights and real-time tracking, dru helps users take charge of their health, whether they need to monitor blood sugar levels, plan nutritious meals, or track fitness activities.



“Our mission with dru is clear: to make health management accessible and empowering for everyone,” said Dr. Khater, CEO. “We aim to support the millions of individuals on their wellness journey by combining cutting-edge technology with compassionate care.”



What sets dru apart is its all-in-one health monitoring capabilities, allowing users to log blood sugar readings, blood pressure, medications, physical activity, and more in a seamless experience. The app also provides 24/7 access to trained medical staff through chat and phone support, and users can store all their medical records in one place for better continuity in health management. Additionally, dru members benefit from exclusive discounts on lab tests and diagnostic imaging through a broad network of partners.



“With dru, we’re not just offering an app; we’re providing a lifeline for those navigating chronic conditions,” said Dr. Kadry, COO. “Our goal is to foster a supportive community where individuals feel empowered to take control of their health every day.”



Launched in 2023 and headquartered in Egypt, dru addresses the urgent need for a reliable and user-friendly tool to manage metabolic health. With millions at risk of developing diabetes and obesity—particularly in Egypt, which ranks 10th globally for diabetes prevalence—dru equips individuals with the resources and support they need for healthier, more fulfilling lives.





