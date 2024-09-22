Germany contemplates surveilling visa applicants’ social media

(MENAFN) The German are considering a new approach to enhance the vetting process for Schengen visa applicants by proposing the monitoring of their social accounts. This move, reported by the British civil liberties organization Statewatch, aims to help officials verify the information provided by applicants and assess their credibility more effectively.



According to internal documents reviewed by Statewatch, embassy staff and police across the 29-country Schengen Area currently rely on various subjective criteria when evaluating visa applications. These criteria include the plausibility of the applicant's stated travel reasons and their likelihood of leaving the Schengen zone upon the expiration of their visa. The proposed addition of social media accounts to this assessment process represents a significant expansion of the criteria used for vetting.



The document suggests that authorities could check applicants' social media activity to gather insights into their personal interests, affiliations, and recent locations. For instance, by analyzing the content shared on social media, officials might be able to determine the groups an applicant belongs to, as well as their job profiles, which could provide context about their income and stability.



This recommendation forms part of a broader initiative outlined in the 'Handbook Visa Fraud: Preventive Measures and Repressive Control Approaches.' This handbook emphasizes the importance of developing "risk profiles" for applicants, which would take into account factors such as gender, age, origin, and travel itineraries to evaluate the risk of potential visa fraud.



A spokesperson for the German Federal Police clarified that such open-source research generally complies with the legal frameworks established for border control under the Schengen Borders Code and the Visa Code. They noted that the implementation of these measures would still need to align with national legislation within European Union member states.



As of 2024, the Schengen Area comprises 25 of the 27 European Union member states, in addition to Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. Currently, Schengen visa applications do not require applicants to disclose their social media accounts, making this proposed change a noteworthy shift in the application process.



The implications of this policy could raise concerns regarding privacy and civil liberties, particularly as the monitoring of social media may lead to the profiling of individuals based on their online activities. As discussions surrounding this proposal continue, it highlights the evolving nature of border control and visa application processes in Europe amid growing security concerns.

