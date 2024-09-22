Polish Premier instructs public not to panic over German soldiers

(MENAFN) Polish Prime Donald Tusk has reassured the public not to panic upon witnessing the arrival of German in their towns, as the nation grapples with severe flooding that has wreaked havoc across central Europe. The catastrophic floods this week have claimed at least 22 lives and left extensive destruction in their wake.



During a crisis meeting held in Wroclaw, a city significantly affected by the rising waters, Tusk highlighted the ongoing support from United States aiding communities in southern Poland, alongside offers of assistance from Turkey and Germany. “If you see German soldiers, please do not panic. They are here to help,” Tusk emphasized, acknowledging the historical context that might evoke unsettling memories of World War II.



Poland's traumatic history with Germany dates back to 1939 when Nazi forces invaded the country, marking the onset of World War II. The occupation lasted until 1945, only ending with the liberation by the Soviet Union's Red Army. This dark period saw horrific atrocities committed against the Polish population, resulting in the deaths of approximately six million people, the majority of whom were Jewish.



Under the previous government, Poland persistently called for reparations from Germany, asserting that it had not received adequate compensation for the immense damage incurred during the Nazi occupation. The Law and Justice Party (PiS) claimed approximately USD1.5 trillion in reparations from Berlin. However, German officials have consistently dismissed these claims, arguing that the issue was resolved when Poland waived its right to restitution in 1953 as part of an agreement with East Germany and reaffirmed in 1990 under a treaty concerning German reunification.



Tusk's comments aim to mitigate fears associated with the historical implications of German military presence while ensuring citizens that these troops are in Poland solely to assist with disaster relief efforts. As the nation confronts the immediate challenges posed by the floods, the focus remains on recovery and support for affected communities.

MENAFN22092024000045015687ID1108701076