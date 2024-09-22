Recent study alleges to locate Covid-19 source

(MENAFN) A recent study has strengthened the theory that the global coronavirus pandemic originated from an exotic wildlife section of a market in Wuhan, China. The initial outbreak of was first reported at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in December 2019, and new findings provide further insight into how the virus may have emerged.



Published in the journal *Cell*, the research indicates that animals likely serving as "plausible intermediate hosts" for SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19, were present in the specific area of the market linked to the earliest cases of the disease. The authors examined samples collected by Chinese scientists in January 2020 from various locations within the market, including drains, animal cages, and the floor of the southwest corner, where wild animals were sold from several stalls.



Among the DNA of various species identified in the samples were raccoon dogs, masked palm civets, hoary bamboo rats, Amur hedgehogs, Malayan porcupines, greater hog badgers, and Himalayan marmots. Notably, raccoon dogs are known to be susceptible to Covid-19 infections and can also transmit the virus to humans, raising concerns about their role in the outbreak.



The report asserts that "extensive epidemiological evidence" supports the theory that wildlife trade at the Huanan market was the primary pathway for the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the researchers, it is plausible that animals infected with SARS-CoV-2 were introduced to the market, leading to a spillover event where the virus jumped from animals to humans.



This study contributes to the ongoing investigation into the origins of Covid-19, which has sparked significant global interest and debate. As researchers continue to explore the circumstances surrounding the initial outbreak, the findings emphasize the complex interactions between wildlife and human populations, particularly in the context of zoonotic diseases. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for preventing future pandemics and ensuring public health safety.

