(MENAFN) Israeli intelligence agencies have reportedly been considering an operation similar to the recent mass explosions of Hezbollah’s electronic devices for over 15 years, according to a source within U.S. intelligence who spoke to ABC News. This operation culminated in a series of devastating blasts in Lebanon, which occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday, injuring thousands and resulting in numerous fatalities, including children.



The explosions were triggered by pagers, walkie-talkies, and other communication devices utilized by the group Hezbollah. While Israel has not officially confirmed its involvement, various media outlets have described the incident as a plot orchestrated by Mossad, Israel's national intelligence agency. Reports indicate that the devices were rigged with remotely detonated explosives, leading to widespread devastation.



The U.S. source characterized the operation as a “supply chain interdiction,” a tactic that has historically been avoided by the CIA due to concerns over potential collateral damage. The recent events in Lebanon highlight these risks, as the blasts caused significant casualties and left many victims severely injured.



According to The New York Times, the supply of sabotaged devices reportedly began in the summer of 2023, with multiple officials familiar with the operation confirming this timeline. Additionally, the ABC News report suggests that BAC Consulting, a firm based in Hungary, was subcontracted by the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Gold Apollo to produce the pagers for Hezbollah. However, this company is believed to be an Israeli front, as Hungarian government officials have stated that the devices were never manufactured in Hungary and that BAC was merely a trading intermediary without any operational presence in the country.



The Taiwanese administration has also distanced itself from the violent events unfolding in Lebanon. Economy Minister Kuo Jyh-huei stated that the components involved in the devices, primarily low-end integrated circuits and batteries, were not produced in Taiwan, thus refuting any claims of Taiwanese complicity in the situation.



As investigations into the explosions continue, the implications of this operation raise significant questions about regional security dynamics and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The strategic considerations behind such a long-planned operation reflect the complexities of intelligence warfare and the lengths to which states may go to achieve their objectives in an increasingly volatile environment.

