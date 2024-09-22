Lebanon prohibits pagers from aircrafts

(MENAFN) In a decisive move to enhance safety, Lebanon has officially banned pagers and walkie-talkies from flights to and from Beirut, as reported by the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA). This restriction comes in the wake of a catastrophic series of explosions that occurred earlier this week, resulting in at least 37 fatalities and approximately 3,000 injuries across the nation. The hand-held devices, reportedly used by members of the Hezbollah group, were implicated in the explosions, which Hezbollah has attributed to Israeli actions.



Faid El Hassan, the head of the Lebanese civil aviation authority, announced the new directive on Wednesday, emphasizing that the ban applies to all forms of luggage and cargo at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport. The measures reflect growing concerns over security and public safety in light of the recent violent incidents.



Hezbollah has historically chosen pagers as a means of communication due to their low-tech nature, believing they offer a safer alternative to smartphones, which they fear could be hacked by Israeli intelligence. While Israeli officials have neither confirmed nor denied involvement in the incidents, multiple reports suggest that the Israeli spy agency, Mossad, was responsible for rigging the devices with explosives. According to the New York Times, Mossad allegedly established a fake company in Hungary to produce the compromised pagers through a licensing agreement with a Taiwanese manufacturer.



In the aftermath of the explosions, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah condemned the attacks as a "declaration of war" and vowed to respond. Meanwhile, Israeli officials have reiterated their commitment to preventing Hezbollah from launching rocket and mortar attacks into northern Israel.



The United Nations has also weighed in on the situation, labeling the explosions as "unacceptable" and calling for an independent investigation into the events surrounding the detonations. UN human rights chief Volker Turk has expressed concern over the implications of such violent acts, urging accountability for those responsible.



As Lebanon grapples with the repercussions of this violent episode, the recent ban on pagers and walkie-talkies underscores the heightened tension in the region and the ongoing challenges posed by security threats. The decision reflects a broader urgency to safeguard public safety amidst escalating conflict and geopolitical tensions.

