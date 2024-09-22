Police declare one murdered in stabbing attack in Rotterdam

(MENAFN) A tragic stabbing incident in Rotterdam on Thursday evening has resulted in the death of one individual and injuries to another, according to local reports. The attack took place near the renowned Erasmus Bridge, a central landmark in the city, where bystanders intervened to apprehend the suspect.



Police spokesman Wessel Stolle confirmed that the assailant was detained and sustained injuries during the confrontation. He was subsequently transported to the hospital for treatment. Stolle indicated that investigators are still working to determine the motive behind the attack and are considering all possible scenarios.



Reports from De Telegraaf suggest that the suspect was armed with two large knives and appeared to be attacking individuals at random. Witnesses described the assailant shouting "Allahu Akbar" during the incident. One witness remarked on the suspect's apparent intent to inflict serious harm, stating, "He clearly intended to claim many victims."



Reniel Renato David Litecia, a kickboxing trainer, recounted how he intervened by striking the attacker with two sticks, successfully disarming him of his knives. Other bystanders also attempted to subdue the suspect by throwing furniture in his direction. Emergency responders, including investigators and ambulance crews, were quickly dispatched to the scene to assist.



The Dutch government had previously issued warnings in June about an increased threat of terrorist attacks, identifying jihadism as the primary terrorist threat facing the Netherlands. This warning was heightened by rising tensions fueled by recent global events, including the conflict in Gaza and incidents involving public demonstrations against the Quran.



As authorities continue to investigate the incident, the community remains on high alert, reflecting broader concerns about public safety in light of potential terrorist threats. The tragic events in Rotterdam serve as a somber reminder of the ongoing challenges related to violence and security in urban areas.

