WHO declares first nation to eradicate leprosy

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking announcement, the World Organization (WHO) declared Jordan as the first country in the world to have successfully eliminated leprosy. The country has not reported any locally transmitted cases of the for over 20 years, a fact that has been independently verified by a team commissioned by the WHO.



Dr. Jamela Al-Raiby, the WHO representative to Jordan, attributed this significant achievement to the leadership of Jordan’s Ministry of Health, the strong collaboration between the Ministry and WHO, and the technical support provided at all levels. She emphasized that this milestone not only signifies a victory over an ancient disease but also represents a significant step forward in global efforts to eradicate leprosy.



Saima Wazed, WHO’s regional director for Southeast Asia and head of the organization’s Global Leprosy Program, echoed these sentiments, calling Jordan’s elimination of leprosy a historic milestone in public health. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also praised the Jordanian government for reaching this impressive milestone, noting that while leprosy has afflicted humanity for thousands of years, the world is increasingly succeeding in stopping its transmission.



Historically, leprosy has been a devastating disease, causing a range of disabilities, including blindness and limb loss, due to the lack of effective treatment in ancient times. Dr. Hanan Balkhy, the WHO regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean, remarked that Jordan’s success will help transform the narrative surrounding this stigmatized disease. He expressed hope that Jordan would serve as an inspiration for other nations, encouraging them to enhance their efforts and overcome obstacles in the fight against leprosy.



Both the WHO and the Jordanian Ministry of Health have highlighted the importance of maintaining robust surveillance systems to monitor for any potential new cases of leprosy in the future. This proactive approach is crucial to ensuring that the disease does not resurface and that the hard-won progress is sustained.



Jordan's accomplishment not only stands as a testament to effective public health strategies but also serves as a beacon of hope for other countries striving to eliminate leprosy and combat the stigma associated with it.

