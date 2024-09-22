(MENAFN) Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian State Duma, has strongly criticized the European Parliament for what he perceives as calls for nuclear war, suggesting that the institution should disband. His remarks came in response to a resolution adopted by the European Parliament, which encourages the European Union to permit Ukraine to launch deep within Russian territory using Western-supplied weaponry. The resolution also advocates for continued financial support for Ukraine through the confiscation of Russia’s frozen sovereign assets.



The resolution passed with significant support, garnering 425 votes in favor, 131 against, and 63 abstentions. In a post on Telegram, Volodin warned that the actions endorsed by the European Parliament could escalate into a global conflict involving nuclear weapons. He pointed out that a Sarmat missile could reach Strasbourg in a mere three minutes and twenty seconds, underscoring the potential consequences of escalating tensions.



Volodin also reminded members of the European Parliament of Russia's historical role in liberating Europe from Nazi Germany during World War II, suggesting that this contribution has been overlooked. He called for the European Parliament to dissolve itself, arguing that its recent actions are not conducive to peace.



The resolution from the European Parliament contends that Ukraine cannot fully exercise its right to self-defense without lifting current restrictions. It expresses concern that the insufficient supply of ammunition and the limitations on its use may diminish the effectiveness of the support already provided.



Since the conflict began, the European Union has committed tens of billions of euros in weapons, equipment, and financial aid to sustain Ukraine’s military efforts, all while imposing sanctions on Russia and seizing its assets through mechanisms like the Euroclear clearinghouse. Despite this extensive involvement, the European Union maintains that it does not consider itself a party to the ongoing conflict.



As tensions continue to rise, Volodin's comments reflect the increasing complexity of the geopolitical landscape in Eastern Europe, with both sides entrenched in their positions.

