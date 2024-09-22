Wave of explosions rattles Lebanon

(MENAFN) On September 17, a wave of explosions rattled Lebanon, primarily affecting communication devices used by the group Hezbollah. The blasts occurred predominantly in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold, and extended to other regions within Lebanon and parts of Syria. According to reports from Reuters, the explosions, which lasted over half an hour, resulted in the tragic loss of at least 12 lives, including the ten-year-old daughter of a Hezbollah member. Additionally, thousands sustained injuries, notably including Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon.



The following day brought another series of detonations, this time involving communication devices integrated into cars and motorcycles, as reported by Al Hadath. These explosions struck areas in Beirut, southern Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley, causing around 100 injuries and claiming at least three lives in the town of Sohmor.



Reports from Al Jazeera confirmed that the blasts were linked to portable communication devices utilized by Hezbollah members. Iranian media outlet Press TV highlighted that radios and ICOM devices were among those that detonated. Al Hadath also noted the destruction of laptops and other equipment, some of which were not directly associated with communication. A security source informed Reuters that the portable radios had been acquired by Hezbollah just five months prior, mirroring the timeline of the sabotaged pagers.



Further intensifying the situation, one explosion occurred near the funeral of Hezbollah fighters who had died the previous day. Al Jazeera reported that the detonations were audible close to Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut. Eyewitness accounts shared online depicted scenes of burned-out vehicles and wrecked scooters and motorcycles, with many stating that the devices emitted unusual sounds and vibrations just before the explosions.



The incidents mark a significant escalation in tensions, heightening fears of potential conflict between Israel and Lebanon as both nations grapple with the ramifications of these violent occurrences. As investigations into the blasts continue, the regional stability hangs in the balance, underscoring the fragile state of peace in this volatile area.

MENAFN22092024000045015687ID1108701064