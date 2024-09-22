Worst flooding ‘in decade’ strikes Hungary`s capital

(MENAFN) Budapest, the capital of Hungary, is grappling with catastrophic flooding that officials warn could be the worst the city has experienced in over a decade. The severe weather, driven by Storm Boris, has unleashed an extraordinary amount of rainfall across Central and Eastern Europe, leading to significant swelling of the Danube River, which has now breached its banks.



Social platforms have been flooded with images and videos from residents capturing the dramatic impact of the deluge, which has prompted Prime Minister Viktor Orban to label the flooding as one of the most significant challenges Hungary has faced in recent years. In a press briefing, Orban reported that the Danube is anticipated to reach a peak of 8.46 meters this Saturday, just shy of the record 8.91 meters set in 2013.



In response to the crisis, nearly 10,000 workers and approximately 15,000 volunteers have mobilized to strengthen the city's flood defenses, utilizing around a million sandbags to bolster protection against rising waters. The Hungarian military is also actively participating in relief efforts, focusing on the most severely impacted areas.



The repercussions of Storm Boris extend beyond Hungary, affecting neighboring countries including Austria, the Czech Republic, Romania, and Slovakia, where similar weather-related challenges have emerged. Tragically, the severe conditions have claimed the lives of more than 20 individuals across the affected region.



As the situation develops, authorities remain on high alert, emphasizing the need for ongoing support and preparedness in the face of this unprecedented natural disaster.

