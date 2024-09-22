Kejriwal Has Been 'Exposed', People Understand His Drama, Says Delhi Congress Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Slamming AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal for "betraying" people of the national capital and then holding 'Janata ki Adalat', Delhi Pradesh Committee President Devender Yadav on Sunday said now people will not get swayed away by the former chief minister's "drama" as he has been "exposed".

While speaking to IANS, Yadav stated, "I would like to tell Kejriwal that the people of Delhi now know you very well. Mr Kejriwal, you betrayed the people of Delhi... You have been exposed."

Yadav further said, "I want to say that people chose you as Chief three times. You made promises, but did not keep them, constantly taking U-turns."

"Before coming to power, Kejriwal used to say that he had evidence against then Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and her ministers, but had to tender a written apology to the Congress leader in the court," Yadav said.

Yadav claimed, "Kejriwal and his ministers have served jail sentences in connection with corruption cases. I think people will not be moved by his drama now..."

Mounting the attack on Kejriwal for corruption in connection with the excise police case, Yadav said: "As far as public consent is concerned, it was the court that stopped you from going to the office and signing any official files. You were forced to resign due to certain conditions set by the Supreme Court, not by the public. Somewhere, the Supreme Court has acknowledged that you are involved in these corruption charges, and that's why these restrictions were imposed," he added.

Meanwhile, AAP organised the 'Janata Ki Adalat' programme in Jantar Mantar and hit out at the BJP, saying that his party leaders were "targetted".

Arvind Kejriwal said, "It was on April 4, 2011, that the anti-corruption Anna movement began. We ran the government honestly, providing many services to the public. We provided free electricity (200 units), and free water, made bus rides free for women, and arranged free pilgrimage trips for the elderly. We built hospitals, mohalla clinics, and excellent schools."

"For 10 years, we worked with honesty. This made Prime Minister Narendra Modi feel that to defeat us, he must attack our integrity. That's why he made allegations of corruption against us. Our ministers and leaders were selectively put in jail," he added.