Ferocious retaliations strike French overseas region

(MENAFN) Protests have erupted violently on the French Caribbean island of Martinique, prompting local authorities to impose a curfew in several districts of the administrative capital, Fort-de-France. According to reports from Le Monde, the curfew will be in effect from 9 PM to 5 AM in the port area and other key locations, lasting until at least September 23. This measure aims to restore order as additional law enforcement efforts are deployed across the island.



The unrest has been primarily fueled by widespread anger over escalating food prices, with the city’s port serving as a focal point for the protests since the beginning of the week. The situation escalated dramatically, with reports indicating that at least six police officers sustained injuries from gunfire during the riots. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the violence.



On Tuesday evening, the protests took a destructive turn when a McDonald’s restaurant in the Dillon district was set ablaze, alongside several barricades erected by demonstrators. Additionally, a Carrefour hypermarket in the same area was targeted by around fifty individuals who attempted to block the parking lot and ignite a fire.



This wave of protests is not isolated; Martinique and other French overseas territories have witnessed similar civil unrest in recent years, driven largely by frustrations over the rising cost of living. A report from the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (Insee) highlighted that, as of 2022, food prices in Martinique and other overseas territories were approximately 40percent higher than those in mainland France.



The ongoing protests reflect deep-seated economic grievances among the population, raising questions about the long-term implications for the region’s social stability and the government's ability to address the underlying issues fueling such unrest. As authorities work to restore calm, the situation remains tense, with residents demanding immediate action to alleviate their economic struggles.

