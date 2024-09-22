Venezuela demands detention of Argentina’s Milei

(MENAFN) Venezuela has initiated a criminal investigation into Argentine President Javier Milei following his government's decision to transfer a seized cargo plane back to the United States. This move has intensified tensions between the two South American nations over the Emtrasur Cargo Boeing 747-300FM, which was originally acquired from Iran’s Mahan Air. The plane was confiscated by Argentine authorities in August 2022 at the request of the United States, which had previously imposed sanctions on Mahan Air as part of broader export restrictions against Iran.



Venezuela has vehemently opposed the seizure of the aircraft, claiming that Argentina's actions contravened international law and has sought compensation for the loss. In March 2024, the Venezuelan government took a significant step by closing its airspace to all flights to and from Argentina, escalating the diplomatic dispute.



On Wednesday, Venezuelan Prosecutor General Tarek Saab announced the opening of the investigation, stating that he has assigned two prosecutors to prepare arrest warrants for Milei, his sister Karina Milei, who oversees his presidential office, and Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich. Saab asserted that the actions of the Argentine leadership violate multiple Venezuelan laws, constituting seven distinct crimes, including “aggravated theft” and money laundering. He indicated that a competent court in Venezuela would soon deliberate on the warrants.



Saab criticized the “illegal” transfer of the impounded aircraft to the US in 2024, claiming it was “completely dismantled” upon arrival, an act that has sparked outrage among the Venezuelan populace. In response to these developments, the Argentine Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the arrest warrants, emphasizing that the handover of the plane had been sanctioned by Argentina’s judiciary in accordance with an existing bilateral treaty with Washington. The ministry stressed the independence of the judiciary, asserting that the government must not interfere in judicial matters.



Javier Milei, who assumed the presidency of Argentina in 2023, is known for his anarcho-capitalist ideology and has expressed intentions to bolster Argentina's strategic partnership with the United States. This ongoing diplomatic rift over the cargo plane incident highlights the broader geopolitical complexities in Latin America, as countries navigate their relations with each other and with external powers like the United States. As the situation evolves, the ramifications of these tensions could significantly affect bilateral relations in the region.

