Certain companies emerge as disruptors, challenging established norms, practices

(MENAFN) In every industry, certain companies emerge as disruptors, challenging the established norms and practices. In the gaming world, the prevailing status quo often revolves around concepts like downloadable content (DLC), microtransactions, season passes, and the trend of transforming every game into a live service. This shift tends to occur when the business of creating art becomes entwined with the demands of shareholders, leading to a focus on profitability over artistic integrity.



This phenomenon is not exclusive to gaming; it permeates music, film, and even the world of content creation on platforms like YouTube. However, there are still outliers—individuals and companies that prioritize their creative vision over commercial pressures, striving to produce art that resonates with their audiences.



In 2022, *Elden Ring* emerged as a groundbreaking title, while 2023 saw the release of *Baldur’s Gate 3*, both of which made significant waves in the gaming community. These titles sent a clear message to players: they don’t have to settle for an endless stream of clones of successful live service games, reboots, or iterations of established franchises. Now, as we look to 2024, *Black Myth: Wukong* has entered the conversation, potentially positioning itself as the next major contender in this lineage of groundbreaking games.



Initially, expectations for *Wukong* were high, but the final product exceeded almost all predictions. In just one day, it ascended to become the second-most-played game on Steam, boasting an impressive 95percent positive rating from users.



However, the game’s launch wasn’t without its share of controversy. An article by IGN criticized the game, targeting aspects of Chinese gaming culture and leveling various allegations against the development team. This article sparked significant backlash and debate, with many of the claims stemming from mistranslations of the developers' comments. This led to a heated exchange between supporters and detractors of the game, prompting IGN to issue a follow-up statement. The author of the original piece later expressed their dissatisfaction with the backlash but limited some of their responses on social media.



As the gaming industry continues to evolve, *Black Myth: Wukong* stands as a potential beacon of hope for gamers seeking innovative and artistically driven experiences. Its success could inspire a shift away from profit-driven models, reminding both developers and players that there is still space for creativity and authenticity in the world of gaming.

