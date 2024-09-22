Apple faces difficulties as it prepares to launch iPhone 6 series

(MENAFN) Apple is confronting a significant hurdle as it prepares to launch the 16 series this Friday in approximately 60 countries, including major markets such as the United States, China, India, Australia, and South Korea. One of the most anticipated features, the artificial intelligence program dubbed "Apple Intelligence," will not be included in the initial release of the devices. Instead, users will have to wait for future system updates to access these features, which has raised concerns among potential buyers.



The absence of this much-promoted AI capability poses a challenge for Apple as it aggressively markets new enhancements for the iPhone 16. Customers may hesitate to purchase the new devices if they do not perceive immediate benefits. This situation is particularly pressing given that the iPhone 16 series introduces only modest improvements over its predecessors. Noteworthy among these updates is a new touch-sensitive control button designed to facilitate photo and video capturing.



Despite these challenges, there is still a sense of optimism on Wall Street regarding Apple's potential growth during the upcoming holiday season. Analysts are projecting an 8percent increase in revenue for the fourth quarter of the year, marking the company's strongest performance since late 2021.



The iPhone 16 series will consist of the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, along with the more advanced Pro and Pro Max models. Pre-orders for these devices commenced last week, and shipments are slated to begin on Friday. As Apple navigates this complex landscape, the company's ability to attract customers despite the delayed AI features will be critical to its success in this competitive market.

MENAFN22092024000045015687ID1108701031