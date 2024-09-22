STLA Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Stellantis N.V. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA ) between February 15, 2024 and July 24, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important

October 15, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

So what: If you purchased Stellantis securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next:

To join the Stellantis class action, go to

or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 15, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case:

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants provided investors with material information regarding Stellantis' expected revenue for 2024. Defendants' statements included, among other things, Stellantis' reduction of inventory levels, pricing improvements, and expansion of its product offering, thereby supporting defendants' decision to forecast double-digit adjusted operating income ("AOI") margin in 2024, as well as positive industrial free cash flow. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning inventory levels, pricing and market share stabilizations. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

