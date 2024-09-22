Data Foundation Launches Climate Data Collaborative To Accelerate Climate Action

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New initiative aims to standardize and democratize climate emissions data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Data Foundation will announce the launch of the Climate Data Collaborative (CDC) during New York Climate Week. This new initiative seeks to address the critical need for reliable, standardized data to quantify and verify climate mitigation activities across the United States.The Climate Data Collaborative will convene policymakers, investors, researchers, and other stakeholders to develop open-source greenhouse (GHG) protocols, data standards, and analytical tools. By improving the quality and accessibility of climate data, the CDC aims to empower decision-makers at all levels to take more effective climate action."High-quality, accessible data is essential for responsibly addressing climate change," said Nick Hart, President & CEO of the Data Foundation. "The Climate Data Collaborative will help break down data silos and create the robust climate data infrastructure we urgently need to drive evidence-informed climate policies and investments."Initial focus areas for the Climate Data Collaborative include:- Developing standardized methods to quantify GHG reductions and removals- Creating data-sharing frameworks and governance structures- Building user-friendly tools to make climate data easier to understand by more users- Showcasing use cases and success stories of data-driven climate action"Climate change is a complex, global challenge that requires unprecedented collaboration," said Ryan Alexander, Senior Fellow at the Data Foundation. "By bringing together diverse stakeholders and leveraging open data, the Climate Data Collaborative will accelerate our collective ability to measure progress and scale up effective climate solutions."The Climate Data Collaborative builds on recommendations from the National Strategy to Advance an Integrated U.S. Greenhouse Gas Measurement, Monitoring, and Information System. The collaborative will work closely with federal agencies and other partners while serving as an independent hub to facilitate public-private partnership on climate data.The Data Foundation is forming an Advisory Board for the Climate Data Collaborative to provide strategic guidance, oversight, and support for the initiative. Initial members include:- David J. Hayes, co-chair and former U.S. Interior Department Deputy Secretary- Jason Burnett, co-chair and Crosswalk Labs CEO- Ryan Alexander, Data Foundation Senior Fellow- Nick Hart, Data Foundation President & CEOThe initiative is also supported by Data Foundation Senior Advisor Sonia Wang.Organizations interested in joining or supporting the Climate Data Collaborative can learn more at .###About the Data FoundationThe Data Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Washington, D.C. that seeks to improve government and society by using data to inform public policymaking. Our research and educational activities proactively and rapidly address relevant, emerging data-related needs in the country with the goal of devising realistic solutions, accelerating policy coordination, and advancing innovation. The Data Foundation values diversity and transparency in pursuit of an equitable, data-informed society. In 2024, the Data Foundation was recognized by Candid Guidestar with the Platinum Seal of Transparency and received 4-Stars from Charity Navigator. To learn more, visit .

