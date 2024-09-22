Israeli Premier`s recent decision gets influenced by need to advance legislation concerning recruitment of ultra-Orthodox Jews

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent decision to appoint Gideon Sa'ar, leader of a right-wing party, as the new defense minister—replacing Yoav Galant—has been primarily influenced by the need to advance legislation concerning the recruitment of ultra-Orthodox Jews, a proposal that Galant opposed. This strategic shift is reported by the Israeli newspaper Maariv, which emphasizes the calculations at play.



Political correspondent Anna Brasky explains that this anticipated change comes amid ongoing disputes between Netanyahu and Galant, as well as mounting internal pressures within the coalition. One of the critical challenges facing Netanyahu is the threat posed by ultra-Orthodox parties, which have indicated they might withdraw from the coalition if their children do not receive exemptions from compulsory military service in the Israeli Defense Forces.



Brasky highlights that while Netanyahu's rationale for turning to Sa'ar has been evident for several months, it became particularly pressing last week. He recognized that Sa'ar's inclusion in the government could provide more benefits than the potential fallout from this decision.



Despite prior tensions between Netanyahu and Galant, the fear of a coalition collapse instigated by the ultra-Orthodox community emerged as the key reason for Galant’s ousting. A veteran political insider, familiar with Netanyahu's decision-making, stated, “Fear is what drives Netanyahu's choices. When he senses a true threat to his leadership, he transitions from a mode of suppression to one of compromise.” This perspective underscores the intricate dynamics of political strategy that define Netanyahu's leadership as he navigates the complex terrain of Israeli politics, balancing various factions within his government.

MENAFN22092024000045015687ID1108701017