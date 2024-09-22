Army Radio reports wave of sirens

(MENAFN) has reported a wave of sirens in Kiryat Shmona and several towns in the Upper Galilee, including Safed and the Galilee Finger area. In light of these developments, residents in Safed, the Golan Heights (an area of occupied Syrian territory), and the Upper Galilee have been advised to stay near shelters for their safety.



Recent reports indicate that 25 rockets have been launched toward northern Israel, igniting multiple fires across the region, although there have been no reported injuries thus far. The Hebrew daily Yedioth Ahronoth highlighted that these fires occurred in three separate outposts in northern Israel.



Israeli police have confirmed that rockets impacted various locations in the northern part of the country, leading to additional fire incidents. Hebrew Channel 12 reported that one rocket landed near a residential property in Safed, without causing any injuries.



In addition, the official Hebrew Broadcasting Corporation noted a rocket landing in the Perea area of Upper Galilee, which led to the Israeli army blocking off roads and access points in Katzrin, situated in the Golan Heights. Preliminary reports from Israel Hayom suggest there may have been direct damage to a synagogue in the settlement of Berea, also located in Upper Galilee.



As the situation escalates, tensions remain high, and authorities are actively monitoring the developments. The local community is on alert as they face these challenging and uncertain circumstances.

MENAFN22092024000045015687ID1108701016