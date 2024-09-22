Partisans Expose Russian Logistics Base In Simferopol
9/22/2024 8:08:56 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In temporarily occupied Simferopol, the partisans exposed the logistics base of the Russian Armed Forces.
The ATESH partisan movement reports this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
The agents reported that this base houses food stores that supply Russian military units on the peninsula, as well as units of the Dnipro grouping of troops.
According to the partisans, there are lots of vehicles waiting in line for supplies on the territory of the base every day.
