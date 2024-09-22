Recent developments in southern Lebanon significantly reshapes conflict between Israel, Hezbollah

(MENAFN) Recent developments in southern Lebanon have significantly reshaped the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, particularly following two notable setbacks for the organization. Analysts are actively considering Hezbollah's potential reactions, though the specifics remain uncertain.



Hezbollah has recently endured a series of unprecedented assaults, including multiple explosions targeting the communication systems used by its fighters over two consecutive days. This situation escalated further with an operation that led to the deaths of two high-ranking military commanders, along with 14 additional Hezbollah fighters, during a meeting in the southern suburbs of Beirut.



These events have heightened instability in the region, with experts cautioning that they could trigger a larger conflict along the northern front. Military analyst Ron Ben-Yishai from Yedioth Ahronoth highlighted that these attacks signal a "new policy" from Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Galant. He emphasized that Israel is moving away from the traditional rules of engagement established by Hezbollah, committing to a robust response to any assaults on its territory, even if such responses could be viewed as disproportionate.



Ben-Yishai further pointed out that the targeted killings of senior Hezbollah figures, including commanders Fouad Shukr and Ibrahim Aqeel, send a strong message: Hezbollah is not invulnerable to Israeli intelligence and military operations. According to Galant, the ongoing military initiatives mark a "new phase" in the enduring conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, a phase that has intensified since early October.



Since the onset of the Hamas offensive on October 7, exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah have become increasingly frequent. The last major airstrike on Beirut, which resulted in the death of Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr, took place in July.



Looking ahead, analysts foresee two potential scenarios: the first suggests that hostilities may remain confined to border skirmishes, while the second raises concerns about the possibility of a broader war escalating into a full-scale conflict. As tensions continue to mount, the international community watches closely to see how Hezbollah will maneuver through this precarious situation and respond to the significant challenges it now faces.

MENAFN22092024000045015687ID1108700997