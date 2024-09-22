UN General Assembly resolution represents significant setback for Israel

(MENAFN) The recent UN General Assembly resolution represents a significant setback for Israel, particularly affecting its propaganda strategies and overall relations. This development poses a formidable challenge for Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's government, which has been striving to diminish the Palestinian cause on the global stage.



Global sentiments are increasingly hostile toward Israel, largely fueled by its blatant disregard for international laws and resolutions regarding its treatment of the Palestinian population. This discontent is manifested in the rising demands from representatives of various nations for concrete, time-sensitive actions to address the ongoing issues. As vocal criticism of Israel's policies intensifies, the resolution also underscores a burgeoning international support for the State of Palestine.



This resolution marks a crucial advancement in legitimizing Palestinian rights, especially in the aftermath of the Al-Aqsa flood operation that occurred on October 7. However, it is important to note that many countries neglected to include an explicit acknowledgment of the Palestinians' inherent and legal right to resist occupation in their deliberations surrounding the resolution.



Furthermore, members of the General Assembly acknowledged the limitations of the United Nations in enforcing its resolutions, particularly in light of Israel's continued disregard for international law and UN directives. This recognition reflects a broader global outrage concerning the ongoing occupation.



The resolution outlines a series of violations of international law committed by Israel, including the ongoing expansion and maintenance of settlements, the construction of associated infrastructure like the separation barrier, the exploitation of natural resources, and the unilateral declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. It also highlights the imposition of Israeli domestic law in East Jerusalem and its widespread application in the West Bank.



Additionally, the resolution includes a specific timeline for its implementation, signaling a growing frustration with Israel's persistent delays and outright refusal to comply with UN mandates. It delineates essential actions that Israel is expected to take, such as withdrawing its military forces from the occupied Palestinian territories, halting settlement activities, and evacuating settlers.



This resolution not only amplifies the international community's call for accountability but also marks a significant moment in the ongoing quest for Palestinian rights and sovereignty, reinforcing the need for a just resolution to the longstanding conflict.

