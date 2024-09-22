GCC Chief Emphasizes Int'l Community Role In Supporting UN Resolutions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 22 (KUNA) - The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Al-Budaiwi emphasized the importance of the international community's role in supporting the UN to implement its resolutions, particularly concerning the Palestinian issue.

This came during Al-Budaiwi's meeting with the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres on Saturday, on the sidelines of his participation in the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, US.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the GCC and the UN in various fields, support sustainable development efforts, and address the latest regional and international developments of mutual interest, particularly the crisis in Gaza and the rest of the Palestinian territories.

Al-Budaiwi praised the efforts made by the UN General Assembly in preparing for the 79th session, also appreciating the significant role it plays in addressing current regional and international issues, supporting peace and development efforts, and enhancing international cooperation to tackle crises.

For his part, Guterres commended the role played by GCC countries regionally and internationally, as well as the national achievements attained by GCC countries at all levels, stating that this has positioned them among the advanced countries in many international indicators, such as sustainability, infrastructure, and development. (end)

