New Music Alert Rabbit Hole From Scottish Artist Sapling

Track Title: Rabbit Hole Genre: Pop Launch Date: 20th September 2024 ISRC Code: USL4Q2458562

UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sapling, a Scottish Doonhamer turned Glasgow resident has established her musical roots in a world of synth based alternative pop. Unafraid of exploring the depths and circumstance of emotion through her unique style, Sapling has forged a world for her listeners that is both unapologetically liberal and soberingly vulnerable.A natural storyteller influenced by protest artistry, Sapling melds subtle yet haunting lyricism with rich, encapsulating, saturated synths."One of the most meaningful compliments I've ever received is that my music is a 'powerful, considered reflection on the modern world'. I really feel that. I like to write with a conscience".This empathic approach to writing has attracted collaborations with Grammy winning producers such as John Hill (Charli XCX, Shakira, Sylvan Esso) & Mark Rankin (Adele, Queens of the Stone Age)."What makes a song timeless is as simplistic now as it was decades ago. It hits that part of you that feels like home. It's a little bit of you that's hard to explain. It just gets you and you get it.".Rabbit Hole is out now on all major streaming platforms!!Sapling said... "Rabbit Hole marks a highly anticipated return to releasing music for me, after a long period of evolving, changing, and risk taking.I sat down in the studio with @princedcf and @micahjasper a year ago and we wrote this in like 5 hours, one of those songs where everything came together so seamlessly; the jigsaw pieces just fit and writing it made a lot of difficult things make sense.So grateful to have had the opportunity to produce this with the incredible John Hill, who has worked with a whole host of my favourite artists. To say I was honoured he was excited about and understood my vision for it is an understatement. It proved a lot of the things I knew I was capable of but had only ever dreamed could come true.(And thanks to @shawnmendes for connecting us (u tart).)I hope you love it as much as I do."@saplingmusicManagement contact: Tom Wood at ... and please mention Radio Pluggers !

