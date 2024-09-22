Odisha: BJD Calls For Six-Hour Bandh On Sep 24 Against Assault On Army Officer, Fiance

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Sep 22 (IANS) The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday declared a six-hour bandh in Bhubaneswar on September 24 in protest against the alleged assault on an officer and his fiance at Bharatpur police station of the city during the wee hours on September 15.

Taking a jibe at the ruling BJP government, senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra told persons here on Sunday that a relative of Governor Raghubar Das from Jharkhand assaulted an ASO during the first period of the 100-day journey of the ruling BJP while the heinous incident at the Bharatpur police station occurred in the last part of the 100 days.

“Odisha is known as a peaceful state where there has been a rich tradition of worshipping Goddess Mahalaxmi and Subhadra as symbols of women's power but today this tradition is in danger. Following a discussion over the incident, the legislators, corporators and other leaders of the party in Bhubaneswar and surrounding areas have taken a decision to observe a six-hour bandh in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The party president has also approved the decision,” said Mishra.

He alleged that the state government remains a mute spectator in the case.

The opposition party declared that a six-hour strike will be observed in the state capital Bhubaneswar from 6 am in the morning till 1 pm in the afternoon on September 24 protesting against the alleged police brutality at Bharatpur police station.

The party has also sought the cooperation of the residents of Bhubaneswar over the issue.

Notably, the party had earlier held a protest before the residence of Odisha Governor, Raj Bhavan, here demanding a judicial inquiry into the alleged police assault against the Army Officer and his fiance and stringent action against the erring cops.

Meanwhile, senior BJP Leader Dilip Mallick on Sunday accused the opposition BJD of politicising the incident. He alleged that the BJD party during its rule had turned a blind eye to a number of heinous crime incidents like murder and rape and even used to shield the culprits.

He said that the government has initiated strong steps in the matter related to the alleged police brutality against the Army officer and his fiancee by taking it seriously.

As per the reports, the army officer, Gurvansh Singh Gosal, attached to the 22nd Sikh regiment in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal and his fiance had gone to the Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar to lodge a complaint against some miscreants over an incident of road rage during wee hours on September 15.

Meanwhile, an argument ensued between the police and the army officer and his friend at the Police station.

The army officer was allegedly beaten by the on-duty police officials while three lady cops dragged his lady friend into a cell of the Police station. Some male cops including the ex-IIC of the Bharatpur Police station reportedly thrashed and molested her at the police station.

Five police officials have been placed under suspension by the state police following widespread furore over the incident.