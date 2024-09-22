Uday Bhanu Chib Appointed Indian Youth Congress President

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Sep 22 (IANS) President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday appointed Uday Bhanu Chib as the new president of the Indian Youth Congress with immediate effect.

“Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Uday Bhanu Chib, currently General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress and former President of the Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress, as the President of the Indian Youth Congress, with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing President, Shri Srinivas BV,” Congress in a statement said.

Uday Bhanu Chib has been part of the Congress manifesto committee for the J&K Assembly elections. He had met the senior Congress leader and leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi recently.

The Congress is fighting the ongoing J&K Assembly elections in a pre-poll alliance with the National Conference (NC). As per the agreement between the two parties, NC will contest 52 seats while the Congress will contest 31 seats.

Both parties have left two seats one for the CPI-M in the Valley and one for the Panthers Party in Jammu region.

Two parties could not reach a consensus on five seats of Banihal, Nagrota, Doda and Kishtwar in the Jammu division and Sopore in the Valley.

Both have fielded candidates on these five seats who will engage in a friendly contest on these five seats.