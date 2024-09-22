Haddad Maia Roars Back To Beat Kasatkina In Korea Open Final

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Seoul: Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia won the fourth title of her career with a furious fightback to beat Russian top seed Daria Kasatkina 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 in Sunday's Korea Open final.

Number three seed Haddad Maia lost the opening set in just 26 minutes but turned the tide in the second before going on to close out the match in a gutsy performance in Seoul.

It was the world number 17's first title since June 2022.

Kasatkina, ranked 13, has now lost four of her five finals this year.

Neither player had dropped a set on their way to the Seoul decider but both played two matches on Saturday after heavy rain wiped out the previous day's play.

Kasatkina won her quarter-final after opponent Emma Raducanu retired injured after the first set.

Kasatkina broke Haddad Maia twice on the way to winning the first set in less than half an hour.

She broke her opponent again in the first game of the second set and held serve, before Haddad Maia began to threaten for the first time in the match.

The momentum shifted when the 28-year-old Haddad Maia broke back midway through the second set and then took the lead for the first time.

The Brazilian argued a call with the umpire but kept her cool to take the second set.

Haddad Maia went a break up in the third and stayed ahead as Kasatkina began to crumble.

Haddad Maia broke again and closed out the final when Kasatkina hit a return long.

The Korea Open was being played as a WTA 500 tournament for the first time.

It was hit by a string of last-minute withdrawals including world number one Iga Swiatek, US Open runner-up Jessica Pegula and former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.