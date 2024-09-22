Hamad International Airport's Oryx Airport Hotel Receives Five Prestigious Accolades

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (DOH) announced that its Oryx Airport Hotel has been recognised as the“Most Hygienic Hotel in Qatar” at the esteemed Haute Grandeur Hotel Awards 2024. This prestigious accolade reflects the hotel's dedication to delivering world-class hospitality. In addition to this top recognition, the hotel also collected Best Spa (Global), Best Interior Design (Global), Best Spa Destination in the Middle East and Best Spa Team in the Middle East for its Vitality Wellbeing & Fitness Center.

The Haute Grandeur Hotel Awards are highly regarded for recognising the world's finest hospitality experiences. These awards highlight the Oryx Airport Hotel's exceptional commitment to delivering unmatched luxury and comfort to travelers from around the world.

Philippe Anric, Vice President Operations at Dhiafatina Hotels, said: "These awards celebrate our team's dedication to excellence. We are immensely proud of this recognition and will continue to strive for excellence in the hospitality industry, delivering well thought out and memorable experiences to the travelers within an airside environment, which is a unique opportunity we thrive in."

Marinique de Wet, President & Founder, said“Oryx Airport Hotel's outstanding commitment to excellence sets them apart, making them the ultimate choice for travelers seeking quality experiences. These Awards trigger greater success in already remarkable hospitality establishments and set a new standard of excellence. The Haute Grandeur Global Awards is more than just a celebration of achievements. It honors the principles of teamwork, commitment, determination, excellent leadership and success. More than ever before, recognition helps teams to remain positive and goal driven."

The Oryx Airport Hotel excels in providing a truly luxurious experience. Every detail, from the warmth of the staff to the quality of the linens, is thoughtfully curated to ensure guests feel pampered and valued throughout their stay. With a strong focus on personalisation, the hotel enables each guest to enjoy a unique and memorable experience – offering services such as 24-hour check-in and check-out, automated wake-up and follow-up calls, and special celebrations tailored to individual guest preferences.

Strategically located in the heart of Hamad International Airport's South Plaza next to the iconic Lamp Bear, the Oryx Airport Hotel offers unparalleled convenience. The hotel's state-of-the-art Vitality Wellbeing & Fitness Center features exclusive amenities, including a swimming pool, gym, squash court, golf simulator, and spa – ensuring guests have access to top-tier wellness facilities during their stay.

Additionally, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and Hamad International Airport's commitment to environmental sustainability, the Oryx Airport Hotel has implemented a range of eco-friendly initiatives. These include the introduction of bamboo key cards, the use of recycled paper for printed materials, the replacement of plastic bottles with Eco Pure PET bottles, and the provision of environmentally conscious guestroom amenities.

The Oryx Airport Hotel's continued excellence has been recognised with numerous accolades in recent years, including the Haute Grandeur Global Awards 2023 for Best Hotel Spa in Qatar, the Top 100 Hotels & Resorts of the World 2023 by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2022 for Luxury Airport Hotel - Continent Win.

Inaugurated in 2014, Hamad International Airport has earned a reputation as a versatile aviation hub, catering to a diverse global passenger base. Consistently ranked among the world's best airports, it is celebrated for its operational excellence, customer-centric services, and advanced digital innovations. The Oryx Airport Hotel, opened in 2022, is dedicated to offering travelers a luxurious experience within the airport, where guests receive the same level of attention and care as they would in a top-tier resort or city hotel.



