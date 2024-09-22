Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Receives Copies Of Credentials Of Malaysia, Mali Ambassadors
Date
9/22/2024 7:22:52 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi received on Sunday copies of the credentials of Ambassador of Malaysia to the State of Qatar HE Mohammad Faizal Razali, and Ambassador of the Republic of Mali to the State of Qatar HE Sidibe Dedeou Ousmane.
The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wished the ambassadors success in their duties, assuring them of providing all support to advance the relations between the State of Qatar and their respective countries to closer cooperation in various fields.
MENAFN22092024000063011010ID1108700962
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.