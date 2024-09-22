Russian Forces Lose 8,620 Personnel, Over 1,200 Pieces Of Equipment In Ukraine Within Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces killed and wounded 8,620 Russian personnel in combat and destroyed 1,278 pieces of enemy equipment and weaponry within the week.

Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"Throughout the week, from September 15 to 22, 2024, the enemies have lost about 8,620 personnel," the post reads.

According to Pavliuk, Russians have also suffered significant losses of weaponry and military equipment. In particular, 88 tanks, 59 armored fighting vehicles, 224 artillery systems, nine MLRS, two air defense systems, 339 vehicles, and 60 special vehicles have been destroyed.

Also, the Ukrainian defenders have destroyed at least three enemy missiles and 394 unmanned air vehicles.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, the total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to September 22, 2024 amount to about 642,420 people, including 1,500 killed and wounded over the past day.