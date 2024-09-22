KRCS Distributes Aid To Flood-Affected People In Northern Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PORT SUDAN, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) team distributed humanitarian aid to people affected by the flood in Alabediah, northern Sudan.

Head of KRCS team Abdulrahman Al-Saleh said to KUNA that the team reached the town of Alabediah, 600 kilometers from Sudan, which witnessed floods that destroyed almost 700 house and damaged the infrastructure.

He added that they directly distributed relief and food aid to families in need, noting the team is studying the situation to distribute what is necessary in the next step of Kuwait's air bridge.

Al-Saleh praised the efforts of Sudanese people and official bodies that helped KRCS in reaching the affected areas, and thanked Sudan's Red Crescent Society as well as Kuwait's ambassador to Sudan Dr Fahad Al-Dhaferi.

He also affirmed that KRCS continues to provide support and aid to the Sudanese people to overcome this flood crisis. (end)

mam













MENAFN22092024000071011013ID1108700938