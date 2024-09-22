Kuwait Amir Congratulates Saudi Arabia On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Sunday a congratulatory cable to Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, on occasion of the national day, in which he commended the depth of the firm fraternal relations, and recalled Saudi's steadfast stances by Arab and Islamic causes.
His Highness the Amir also voiced pride in all that Saudi Arabia has achieved under the leadership of King Salman, wishing the King good health and wellbeing to continue leading Saudi to further growth and prosperity, flanked by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud. (end)
