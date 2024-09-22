Kuwait Amir Congratulates Saudi Arabia On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent Sunday a congratulatory cable to Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, on occasion of the national day, in which he commended the depth of the firm fraternal relations, and recalled Saudi's steadfast stances by Arab and Islamic causes.

His Highness the Amir also voiced pride in all that Saudi Arabia has achieved under the leadership of King Salman, wishing the King good and wellbeing to continue leading Saudi to further growth and prosperity, flanked by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud. (end)

aai









MENAFN22092024000071011013ID1108700937