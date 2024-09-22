Kuwait Premier Congratulates Saudi Arabia On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Sunday a congratulatory cable to Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, on occasion of the national day. (pickup previous)
