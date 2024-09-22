Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Saudi Arabia On Nat'l Day
9/22/2024 7:12:43 AM
KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Sunday a congratulatory cable to Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, on occasion of the national day, in which he commended the country's developmental achievements across various sectors.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished King Salman good health and wellbeing and for Saudi Arabia to achieve further progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of the King, flanked by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud. (pickup previous)
