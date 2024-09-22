Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Saudi Arabia On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent Sunday a congratulatory cable to Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, on occasion of the national day, in which he commended the country's developmental achievements across various sectors.

His Highness the Crown Prince wished King Salman good and wellbeing and for Saudi Arabia to achieve further progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of the King, flanked by the Crown Prince and Prime Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud. (pickup previous)

