Federation: Kuwait Karate Squad Wins Medals In China Tourney

KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Karate team won an assortment of medals -- one gold, one silver, and two bronze -- at the 2024 Asian Karate Federation Senior Championship held in Hangzhou, China, on September 19-22, said the Karate Federation on Sunday.

Chairman of the Kuwait Karate Federation Fayez Al-Daihani told KUNA that Kuwaiti Karatekas Salman Al-Mosawi, Mohammad Bader, Mohammad Al-Mosawi, Saqer Al-Dabasi came in first in the group Kata competition.

He added that Salman Al-Mosawi came in second in the individual Kata competition, while Salem Al-Ajmi and Abdullah Sha'aban each won bronze medals in the under 55 kg and under 60 kg Kumite competitions.

He affirmed that the Kuwaiti Karate team were always prepared to meet challenges and excel in their sport, thanking all who contributed to the recent success. (end)

