Pakistani Intruder Arrested On Loc In J&K’S Poonch

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Sep 22 (IANS) A Pakistani intruder was arrested on Sunday on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mendhar sector of J&K's Poonch district.

“The intruder was intercepted and taken into custody by the troops when he tried to sneak into this side from across the border in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“The arrested intruder, about 35 years old, is being questioned by the army at a forward location to ascertain the motive behind his attempt to enter India,” said officials.

Earlier, BSF troops foiled an infiltration bid from across the international border in R.S. Pura of Jammu district.

A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by the BSF.

Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts of Jammu division and Srinagar and Ganderbal districts in the Valley go to vote on September 25.