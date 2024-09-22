25Th IIFA Awards In Jaipur Next Year, Host City Signature Ceremony Held

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Sep 22 (IANS) The 25th International Indian Academy (IIFA) Awards Show will be organised in Rajasthan capital city next year from March 7 to 9 at the Jaipur and Centre (JECC).

Jaipur Host City Agreement Signing Ceremony was organised at Albert Hall on Sunday. Commissioner Vijay Pal signed the MoU here in the presence of IIFA Vice President Suresh Iyer, Deputy Chief Diya Kumari and other Tourism Department officials.

The Deputy CM shared the information in a post on X. She wrote in Hindi translated as: "...Rajasthan, which is famous for its unique culture, rich history and wonderful hospitality, will showcase its culture and tourism even more strongly on the global stage through this event..."

This event will be organised in Jaipur from March 7 to 9 March next year. The government is going to spend more than Rs 60 crore on this event.

Officials said that tourism in Jaipur is expected to get a boost after this event.

The tourism department is expecting a record number of tourists will visit Jaipur and other cities in Rajasthan next year. After this MoU, the government has intensified the preparations for organising this event.

The officials of the tourism department and the representatives of the organising company have started preparing for the stay of various celebrities and also other activities. This time, on the initiative of the Rajasthan government, this event will be organised on a large scale.

IIFA has so far been organised in the UK, South Africa, Malaysia, Singapore, Netherlands, Dubai, Thailand, China, Sri Lanka, Canada, the US (Florida and New York) and Spain. It was organised in Mumbai in 2019. After this, it was held Yash Island in Dubai in 2022. Its 24th edition is being held on September 28 at the same place in Dubai, which is going to be hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

IIFA was first organised in London in 2000. It has taken Indian cinema around the world thereby bringing global audiences and fans closer to the most loved superstars of the industry.