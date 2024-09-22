Viral Video: 'Blocking Toilet, Sleeping On Floor' Youtuber Narrates Indian Railways-Like Experience In Chinese Train

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Over-crowding in Indian Railways trains is a common phenomenon. An Indian YouTuber recently shared a comparing Indian trains and the general coaches of trains in China . The video has gone viral on social and sparked hilarious reactions.

The video was recorded by Indian YouTuber Nomad Shubham and has been shared massively on social media. The video has garnered nearly one lakh views and thousands of comments. In the video, can be seen sitting on floor, many even were spotted sitting inside bathroom or blocking its doors.

In the viral video, the YouTuber showed the situation of the general coach of a train in China. He also captured the visuals of passengers without reservation who were sitting on the floor. One of the passengers was sleeping beneath the seat. The video sparked numerous reactions from social media users.

The YouTuber also highlighted two major differences in the situation of trains in China and India: The first one was the air conditioning facility in general coaches, and the other was the closed doors of coaches. However, netizens were quick to identify other differences between the two.

One of the social media users highlighted the cleanliness of the general coach train in China and wrote,“But still no wrappers on the floor, clean and no gutka.”

“Other side of China is worst than India,” read another comment on the post.

“These Chinese General Class trains indeed seem to be a step up from their Indian counterparts, with the added luxuries of AC and automatic doors [sic]”

“Hindi Chini bhai bhai [sic]”

“Anyone claiming that as the only difference has probably never taken a general class in India. The YouTuber would not have been able to move so freely in an Indian general class! (In addition, I hope the YouTuber clarified that these are the non-high-speed trains of China.) [sic]”

“Bro look at how clean those trains are. You can only dream if general coaches like these in India [sic]”

“Bruh stop misleading people. It was the very few of the old generation lowest cost trains running in China. Still their interiors look better than our highest cost trains. [sic]”