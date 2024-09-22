Tirupati Laddu Row: Jagan Reddy Writes To PM Modi, Says CM 'Naidu A Pathological Liar, Stooped So Low To Hurt...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid Tirupati laddu controversy, former Andhra Pradesh Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday alleged that current chief minister of the state Chandrababu Naidu is 'tarnishing the reputation of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams ' in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"...Attempts are being made by CM Chandrababu Naidu to irreparably tarnish the sanctity, integrity and reputation of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams .." Jagan's letter to PM Modi reads.

"Chandrababu Naidu a pathological and habitual liar has stooped so low as to seriously hurt the beliefs of crores of people purely for political objectives...It is imperative that Mr Naidu be reprimanded in severest way for his shameless act of spreading lies and the truth be brought to light. This would allay the suspicions that Mr Naidu has created in the minds of crores of Hindu devotees and restore the faith in the sanctity of the TTD," the

letter to reads.



| Tirupati laddu row: 'A conspiracy...,' advocate files complaint against Jagan

“This is indeed a lie spread with political motives and this false propaganda has the potential to hurt the sentiments of hindu devotees across the globe” Jagan said.

Slamming the TDP government in the state, the former Chief Minister alleged that the Chandrababu Naidu government has failed on all fronts with respect to the fulfillment of the commitments made to the electorate prior to the elections and hence spreading rumours around the prasad tempering in an attempt to distract the public from its failures.

| Tirupati laddu row: TTD ghee supplier dismisses 'absurd' claims

The former Andhra Chief Minister said,“It is noteworthy that during the period from 2015 to 2018 October, when the TDP was in power, KMF did not supply ghee to TTD and other private players who had participated in the tender process and were selected on the basis of the L1 bid, were the ones who had supplied ghee, During the period of the YSRCP Government also, there were times when the supply of ghee was done by KMF. Therefore, the allegations by the TDP are totally baseless.”

Jagan further said,“the facts that samples from a ghee tanker that had reached Tirumala on 12 July 2024 had appeared to be of questionable quality and could not pass the three tests on examination and samples of the same were also sent to the NDDB CALF laboratory on the 17th July, 2024 and the findings of the analysis were reported on 23rd July, 2024. It is crucial to note that the ghee allegedly adulterated was rejected and not allowed to enter the premises of the TTD.”

| 'How sepoy mutiny happened...,' Ravi Shankar on Tirupati laddu row

The former Andhra Chief Minister said,“Lord Venkateshwara has crores of Hindu devotees not just in India but across the globe and if the delicate situation is not handled carefully, these lies could precipitate a widespread agony, having far-reaching consequences on various frants.”

It is important to note that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday alleged that“animal fat” and substandard ingredients were used to make the famous Tirupati laddu during the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

During an NDA legislature party meeting in Amaravati, Naidu said:“Even Tirumala laddu was made with substandard ingredients...they used animal fat instead of ghee.”











