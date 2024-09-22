Al Jazeera: Hezbollah Targets Northern Israel With Dozens Of Missiles

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International reports indicate that Lebanon's Hezbollah has launched a new missile attack targeting parts of the city of Haifa in northern Israel.

Al Jazeera reported early this morning, Sunday, September 22, that Hezbollah, in response to a series of Israeli attacks, fired dozens of missiles at an Israeli airbase in the eastern part of Haifa.

These missiles were launched in the early hours of today, targeting an Israeli airbase in“Ramat David Airbase,” located east of the city of Haifa.

According to Al Jazeera, following this missile attack, warning sirens were activated across northern Israel in the early hours of Sunday.

The news network claimed that if confirmed, this would be Hezbollah's largest attack inside Israel since the cross-border clashes began in October of last year.

Israel has confirmed that Hezbollah launched 10 missiles toward Israel, but the missiles were intercepted and destroyed by the air defense system.

Tensions between Hezbollah and Israel continue to escalate, with both sides engaging in cross-border attacks. While Israel's air defense successfully intercepted the latest missile strike, the increasing frequency and intensity of these assaults pose a significant threat to regional stability.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram