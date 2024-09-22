Kuwait Amir Receptions

Date
KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Sunday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Amir also received First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
