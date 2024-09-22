Azerbaijani Wrestlers Capture Eight Medals At Alexander Medved Memorial Tournament
Date
9/22/2024 6:08:41 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani wrestlers won eight medals at the Alexander Medved
Memorial freestyle wrestling tournament held in Minsk, the capital
of Belarus, Azernews reports citing the Wrestling
Federation.
Jabrayil Gadjiyev (74 kg), Arseniy Djioyev (86 kg), and Abubakr
Abakarov (92 kg) secured Gold medals, while Orkhan Abasov (79 kg)
took silver. Rashid Babazade (65 kg), Ali Rahimzade (70 kg), Shamil
Zubairov (92 kg), and Aslan Abakarov (97 kg) each won bronze
medals.
The team competed in this traditional event under the leadership
of head coach Khetag Gazyumov, senior coach Jabrayil Hasanov, and
coaches Taimuraz Kokoyev and Sharif Sharifov.
MENAFN22092024000195011045ID1108700886
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.