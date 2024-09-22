عربي


Azerbaijani Wrestlers Capture Eight Medals At Alexander Medved Memorial Tournament

9/22/2024 6:08:41 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani wrestlers won eight medals at the Alexander Medved Memorial freestyle wrestling tournament held in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, Azernews reports citing the Wrestling Federation.

Jabrayil Gadjiyev (74 kg), Arseniy Djioyev (86 kg), and Abubakr Abakarov (92 kg) secured Gold medals, while Orkhan Abasov (79 kg) took silver. Rashid Babazade (65 kg), Ali Rahimzade (70 kg), Shamil Zubairov (92 kg), and Aslan Abakarov (97 kg) each won bronze medals.

The team competed in this traditional event under the leadership of head coach Khetag Gazyumov, senior coach Jabrayil Hasanov, and coaches Taimuraz Kokoyev and Sharif Sharifov.

