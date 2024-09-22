Azerbaijan Army To Conduct Ammunition Destruction At Seifali Landfill
Ammunition is scheduled to be destroyed at the Seifali landfill,
Defense.
The statement noted that "the planned destruction of obsolete
and unusable ammunition by units of the Azerbaijan army is
continuing in compliance with safety regulations. This process will
take place from September 23 to 27, 2024, at the Seifali training
ground."
The ministry emphasized that the public will be continuously
informed about the blasting activities.
