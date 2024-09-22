Russian Planes Spotted Over Baltic Sea For Two Days

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Latvian Air Force has spotted six Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea region over the past two days.

This was reported by Delfi , Ukrinform saw.

The Latvian Air Force said the were spotted on Friday and Saturday, September 20-21. The Russian planes did not provide flight plans nor did they turn on transponders.

NATO Eurofighter jets deployed in Latvia took off, the violators were warned and escorted.

The of Defense of Latvia emphasized that the National Armed Forces, together with allies, continue to monitor the situation on the eastern border and monitor the airspace after the incident with the Russian drone that flew into the Latvian territory.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 7, a Russian Shahed drone crashed in Latvia. The National Armed Forces watched it approach, but did not shoot it down nor did they take the planes into the air, which aroused public criticism.

Later, the National Armed Forces of Latvia stated that the drone was loaded with explosives, and that its target was not Latvia, but Ukraine.