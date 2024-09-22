Zelensky: Russia Used Over 900 Glide Bombs, 400 Shaheds Against Ukraine Within Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout the week, Russia used over 900 guided aerial bombs, around 400 Shahed attack drones, and almost 30 missiles against the Ukrainians.

"Last night, Russia struck Kharkiv again, this time with aerial bombs targeting an ordinary residential building. As a result, 21 people were injured, including an 8-year-old child and two 17-year-old teenagers. Sixty residents were evacuated from the building. All are receiving the necessary assistance," Zelensky wrote.

In general, throughout the week the enemy used more than 900 guided aerial bombs, about 400 Shahed-type attack drones, and almost 30 missiles of various types.

"We need to strengthen our capabilities to better protect lives and ensure safety. Ukraine needs full long-range capabilities, and we are working to convince our partners of this. We will continue these discussions next week," Zelensky emphasized.

