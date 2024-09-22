Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Mali On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) - His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Sunday a cable of congratulations to Mali Transitional President Colonel Assimi Goita, on the occasion of his country's National Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished the President well-being, and Mali and its friendly people further progress and prosperity. (end)
