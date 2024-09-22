Kuwait PM Congratulates Mali On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) - the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent Sunday a cable of congratulations to Mali Transitional President Colonel Assimi Goita, on the occasion of his country's National Day. (end) aa

